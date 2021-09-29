Edward W. Helfrick, 93, Elysburg

Edward William Helfrick (“Senator Ed”), 93, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Maria Saint Joseph Manor in Danville. Senator Ed was born March 11, 1928, in Pottsville, a son of the late Edward J. and Elizabeth (Rosenberger) Helfrick. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946 as a paratrooper in the Pacific during World War II with the 11th Airborne Division. On Nov. 27, 1952, Thanksgiving Day, he married Rose Marie Chikajlo of Mount Carmel, and raised five children in Bear Gap.