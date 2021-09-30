No Fish Tale / Welmer Fish Fry grew to include city, state leaders over past six decades

Sixty-one years ago, Robert Vincent “Bob” Welmer invited a few of his buddies to his cabin on the Driftwood River to fry and eat the fish they had caught. Over the past six decades, the Welmer Fish Fry has grown to include Indiana Basketball Hall of Famers, college and high school basketball coaches and former players, politicians and other community leaders the last Tuesday in September at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.