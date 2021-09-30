Awesome Coffee Spots in Austin

When it comes to coffee in Austin, there’s definitely no shortage. In fact, your options are almost endless, which—although that’s undeniably a good thing—can also be incredibly overwhelming. We'd like to help the indecisive (and unknowledgeable) among you, so we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to coffee shops in Austin. Whether you’re interested in finding a lounge to chill out, a cool place to enjoy some java to the sound of live jams, or simply a spot to satisfy your caffeine craving via heart-adorned latte, we’ve got it for you here.