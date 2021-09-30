CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

By JUSTIN PRITCHARD, KRISTIN M. HALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoyOX_0cCThw4D00
This 2017 image from video made available by the U.S. Air Force shows weapons stored at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas. Determined to track the whereabouts of their guns, some units of the U.S. Air Force and Army have explored radio frequency identification technology that could let enemies detect American troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The Marines and Navy told AP they will not put the technology in guns, in part due to security concerns. (Senior Airman Jael Laborn/U.S. Air Force via AP)

A tracking tag that some units in the U.S. military are using to keep control of guns could let even low-tech enemies detect troops on the battlefield, an ongoing Associated Press investigation has found.

Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life.

When embedded in military guns, thin RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. Outside armories, however, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.

A few key takeaways from the latest in AP’s AWOL Weapons investigation:

___

THE APPEAL

Convenience is a big selling point for retrofitting an armory with an RFID system.

Instead of hand-recording firearms on paper or scanning barcodes one-by-one, troops in an armory or arms room can read tags in a rack of firearms with the wave of a handheld reader — and without having to see each weapon. The tags tucked inside don’t even need batteries.

The benefits are real.

At Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, officials say the new RFID system in one armory cuts inventory time in half. That limits the need for two armorers, creating more schedule flexibility. Other military officials described how RFID streamlines the process of checking weapons in and out.

___

THE TRADEOFF

New field tests showed that an enemy wouldn’t have to be cutting edge to identify U.S. troops at distances far greater than contractors who install RFID systems say the tags can be detected.

Contractors say tags can’t be read more than a few dozen feet away. In experiments organized by AP, prominent cybersecurity experts Kristin Paget and Marc Rogers were able to read a tag in a rifle 210 feet (64 meters) away using a $500 setup.

The hackers observed U.S. rules on radio signal strength. Paget has concluded that anyone who disregards those regulations could detect a tag from miles away.

A Department of Defense spokesman cited that kind of concern in saying Pentagon policymakers oppose embedding tags in firearms except in limited, very specific cases such as guns that are used only at a firing range — not in combat or to guard bases. “A significant operations security risk in the field,” is how Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Uriah Orland described RFID tags in guns.

___

THE EXTENT

In the Air Force and Army, unit commanders are allowed to add RFID systems to armories as a further layer of accountability. Spokespeople for the headquarters of each service said they did not know how many units have RFID armories. No service-wide requirement is planned.

AP found five Air Force bases that have operated at least one RFID armory, and one more that plans a retrofit. A Florida-based Army Green Berets unit confirmed it uses the technology in “a few” arms rooms where special forces soldiers can take tagged weapons into the field.

The Navy told AP it was using RFID in one armory. Then this week, after extended questioning, spokesman Lt. Lewis Aldridge abruptly said that the technology “didn’t meet operational requirements” and would no longer be used.

The Marine Corps said it has decided, across the service, not to tag weapons. Among the concerns: digital signal on the battlefield.

A top weapons expert from the Corps told AP he saw how tags can be read from afar during training exercises in the Southern California desert in December 2018.

“RFID tags on tanks, weapons, magazines, you can ping them and find the disposition of where units are,” said Wesley Turner, who was a Marine chief warrant officer 5 when he spoke in a spring interview. “If I can ping it, I can find it and I can shoot you.”

___

Pritchard reported from Los Angeles. Contact him at https://twitter.com/JPritchardAP. Hall reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Contact her at https://twitter.com/kmhall.

___

Email AP’s Global Investigations Team at investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/. See other work at https://www.apnews.com/hub/ap-investigations.

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
AFP

Hypersonic missiles: the alarming must-have in military tech

North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance. North Korea's test announcement suggested they had much further to go, that the test focused on "maneuverability" and "flight characteristics."
MILITARY
WTAJ

State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons. The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Tech#Ap#Associated Press#Rfid#Awol Weapons
Gazette

Six takeaways from military brass's Capitol Hill showdown

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gens. Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie spent more than 10 hours on Capitol Hill this week responding to questions about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other topics. The three top defense officials testified in front of the Senate and House Armed Services committees on Tuesday...
MILITARY
Arkansas Online

Tech to track U.S. military weapons raises concern

Determined to keep track of their guns, some U.S. military units have turned to a technology that could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The rollout on Army and Air Force bases continues even though the Department of Defense itself describes putting the technology...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Interesting Engineering

One US Navy Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.
MILITARY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy