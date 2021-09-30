CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dewitt, IA

DeWitt volleyball searching for fire

By Carie Kuehn ckuehn@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWrDE_0cCThcev00

The Central Dewitt volleyball team certainly has no lack of athletes.

They have two middle hitters who reach 6-00.

They have two Division I basketball athletes.

They have outsides hitters who are multi-sport athletes and have over 70 kills.

The one thing they’re lacking? Excitement.

The Sabers are currently 12-8 on the season so far, with one win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. They’ve proven in game after game that they have moments when they can play with some of the best teams in the state. The problem is that isn’t consistent.

“It just depends on our mood that game,”senior Elaina Schroeder said. “When we’re in good moods, it’s crazy, it’s our best energy. We need to find that enemy, that fire. We need to find it against every team.”

Schroeder is one of the 6-00 middle hitters the Sabers boast on their roster, along with senior Ava Morris. The two lead the offense, with Schroeder sitting at 144 kills and Morris with 113.

That’s not to mention the 74 blocks between the two.

Still, big swings from the middle and blocks don’t always get the Sabers fired up like you would think.

“We hype each other up, but not loud,” senior Taylor Veach said. “We need to get better at that, being loud and energetic, it’s intimidating.”

The group has a ton of experience. Five seniors grace the regular rotation, with just one junior and one sophomore rounding it out.

Even though they have that experience, they’ve admitted that they’re an emotional group. That’s played a role in some of their losses.

“Once we get down, we get quiet and timid and then we start to make mistakes,” Veach said. “”I think people are scared to make mistakes. Volleyball is a game of mistakes. Once we start going downhill we don’t really have somebody”

Even though the postseason is looming, they’re still looking for that “somebody”.

“We don’t have an out sometimes,” Schroeder said. “We get stuck in a certain rotation and we don’t have that out, or that go-to hitter. I think we need to get better at figuring out our out, someone who can help get us out of that hole, and someone who can help keep up that energy level.”

They’ve had moments where they see the energy they want. Schroeder talks about their win over Maquoketa, or home games, and says that’s where they need to be constantly.

The Sabers are in a loaded conference with the MAC competition but they know that they can play at that level. With their front row capabilities and height, defense is the biggest obstacle physically.

“I think we just have to focus on where the ball is at at all times,” Schroeder said. “We get caught turning our heads, going robot motions to where we’re supposed to be. We need to play the ball first and see the ball before we decide where we’re going.”

The next one is that communication and team energy they’ve been searching for.

“We’re close with each other, we’re all really good friends and care about each other. In the locker room, we’re like talkative and hyped,” Schroeder said. “We need to bring that energy onto the court more and show that care for each other on the court. When someone makes a good play, we need to scream and stuff like that.”

They’re aware of their athletic abilities and aware of the potential the experience team has. They’re fifth in the MAC conference in kills as a team, sitting behind four state-ranked teams.

They also have the second most blocks int he MAC.

“There are times where we play so well, where we’re in a groove and everyone is in the right spot,” Veach said. “We’re a hard team to stop. We need to fix the part where when we make a mistake we get in our heads. We need to keep pushing through that.”

If they can find their groove, the Sabers fully believe they could be the postseason surprise next month.

“Every team’s goal is always to make it to state,” Schroeder said. “I feel like if we just keep up that energy, pushing at practice and trying, we could be there at the end of the season.

“I feel like we pick our games, which games we want to have good attitude. We need to stop picking games. We could be those underdogs, that just come out of nowhere because of how good we can be when we’re on our game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dewitt, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
Dewitt, IA
Sports
City
Maquoketa, IA
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Dewitt Volleyball#Central Dewitt#Division#Sabers
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT
Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
515
Followers
56
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy