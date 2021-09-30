CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

Kelso teacher tests COVID positive, dies

By Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjJIM_0cCTfqYb00

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Last Thursday, Barnes Elementary School 4th-grade teacher Karen James told parents through a parent-teacher messaging app she tested positive for COVID-19 and she would be out of the classroom for a period of time.

By Monday, she was gone. Parents told KOIN 6 News they got a phone call from the principal at Barnes Elementary to inform them of her death.

Inslee on vaccine mandate: ‘We’re going to save a lot of lives’

Close friends who were at her home told KOIN 6 News she passed away from COVID. She was a truly wonderful woman, they said, and so much about her will be missed.

One mother who spoke with KOIN 6 News said she’s concerned for her child and wants clarity from the Kelso School District.

“I feel like they should have contacted us and let us know that somebody tested positive, not necessarily the teacher, but just somebody,” this mother said. “And I feel like they should have excused every one of those students in that classroom, at least in that classroom, to be quarantined.”

PPS board mulls phased vaccine requirement for students

In a message to KOIN 6 News, the Kelso School District said it’s not able to comment on Karen James’ cause of death out of respect and to protect her privacy.

But district officials said in instances where someone tests positive, the district immediately communicates with staff, students and/or families who are identified as close contacts of a positive individual.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 92

Fate Lachesis
5d ago

This is just another classic example of “cherry picked” covid 19 deaths. The article does not address if she was vaccinated or not. The article does not mention if she had any prior health problems due to being overweight either. She did not take responsibility for her own health to live a healthy lifestyle. Show the full story of her health not just her death.

Reply(36)
62
Jolanda Youngblut-Nein
5d ago

just goes to show the vaccines does nothing and they're trying to hype this up like it was the best thing since mayonnaise. for me and my husband and my family no thank you unvaccinated and proud of it already had covid lived through it and doing just fine thank you very much

Reply(5)
18
Dani Zatelli
5d ago

my granddaughter started at Barnes this year. this is why I'm not sure if I really want her in any public school . my prayers go out to her family as well as the staff and students . this truly is a sad time

Reply(3)
6
