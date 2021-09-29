Next The Ascent Update Detailed by Neon Giant

Today’s Nintendo Direct unveiled many exciting new titles, in addition to brand new information about games we knew were coming. One of those was Rune Factory 5, which got its official western release date planned for March 22. In addition to this the game will feature a brand new same-sex romance option which wasn’t present in the original Japanese release. This feature will also be available in an update for Japanese versions of the title so those who missed out originally can still get it there as well. It’s a first time option for the Rune Factory series and hopefully sets a welcome precedent for the series moving forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO