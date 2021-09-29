Next The Ascent Update Detailed by Neon Giant
Neon Giant and Curve Digital have teased the next The Ascent update, promising players a number of fixes and improvements to the co-op action RPG on PC and consoles. The Ascent was first announced at Inside Xbox over a year ago. Players are sent into a cyberpunk dystopia and are charged with taking down rival corporations by any means necessary. Neon Giant had a lot of work to do to build this impressive world, but it looked like it paid off: the game racked up over $5 million in launch weekend sales.techraptor.net
Comments / 0