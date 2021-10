After falling victim to their fourth consecutive series loss yesterday in a 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Texas Rangers, the Angels will have the opportunity to carry momentum into the offseason by playing spoiler to the playoff hopes of the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have put together a strong month of September going 18-8 and currently finding themselves tied with the Boston Red Sox for the final AL Wild Card berth. Like most teams in the AL West, the Angels come into tonight on the losing side of a head-to-head record against the Mariners (6-10), with no shot of at least getting to a .500 record as there are only three games remaining on the schedule.

