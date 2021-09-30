CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCC to allow WorkKeys® certificates in lieu of placement tests

Guam Community College (GCC) is now accepting Platinum and Gold level ACT WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificates (NCRC) as evidence of college-level readiness in Math and English. Students who achieve Platinum and Gold can enroll in GCC’s MA110A – Finite Mathematics and EN110 Freshman Composition without having to take the placement exam.

