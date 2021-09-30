Wadsworth police arrest 8th suspect in disappearance, murder of Akron's Iron Cannon

CLEVELAND — A man was arrested early Friday morning after four small homemade explosive devices were allegedly found during a traffic stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Escape was stopped around 1:45 a.m. due to a vehicle defect and a registration violation at I-71 South and W. 130th Street. While the driver was stopping the vehicle, the state trooper conducting the stop noticed an unusual amount of movement in the vehicle. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and did comply, noting to the trooper that there was a firearm in the vehicle.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO