Wadsworth police arrest 8th suspect in disappearance, murder of Akron's Iron Cannon
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Police on Wednesday arrested another suspect in connection with the disappearance murder of an Akron man almost a year ago. Walter Render IV, of Mentor, is the eighth person charged in the case of Iron Cannon, whose body was located earlier this month outside Youngstown. The 29-year-old Render faces allegations of gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence.www.wkyc.com
