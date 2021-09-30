CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-NYC Uber driver on trial for allegedly trying to join Taliban and 'kill Americans'

By Brie Stimson
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former New York City Uber driver planned to travel to Afghanistan to join the Taliban and "kill Americans" before he was arrested at John F. Kennedy airport in 2019, prosecutors alleged during the opening statements of his trial Wednesday. Delowar Mohammed Hossain, 36, faces terrorism charges over his alleged...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

