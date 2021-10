In golf, few tournaments inspire as much excitement as the Ryder Cup. The cup, which pits Team America against Team Europe once every two years, begins on September 24th and it seems that golf isn’t the only thing to get excited about this time around. BMW has long been involved in the iconic tournament, becoming the Official Car Partner in 2006. Since then, the Marque’s presence has grown at each tournament, becoming synonymous with the event itself and announcing that it will be the Worldwide Partner of The Ryder Cup in 2021 and 2023. This year is set to bring something new to the storied partnership, though, with the best look yet at the new BMW iX scheduled.

