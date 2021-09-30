CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY enrollment faces 10-year, 20% decline

By Steve Helmin
Recordernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital District Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mark Castiglione said the demographic trends for the Capital Region tell a simple story — without more children being born, enrollment numbers at local colleges are going to continue to decline. “How do we produce more young people? More people need to produce...

www.recordernews.com

coastreportonline.com

OCC fall enrollment declines more than 5 percent

Enrollment numbers are down at Orange Coast College this fall semester like many other community colleges in the state. According to OCC's Dean of Planning, Research and Institutional Effectiveness Sheri Sterner, the number of unique students enrolled at OCC this fall is 17,370. This is down 5.5% compared to last fall’s data.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
wmleader.com

SUNY enrollment shrinks amid lingering pandemic

It’s the Shrinking University of New York. Student enrollment at the State University of New York’s 64 colleges took another dip amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic. The number of students dropped by 18,600 this fall at SUNY institutions compared to last fall — or 4.7 percent. Enrollment has plummeted by...
COLLEGES
lansingcitypulse.com

Decline in college enrollment 'big problem for the economy’

(Michele Strasz is the Executive Director of the Capital Area College Access Network, a coalition of business, industry, nonprofits, K-12, higher education and government leaders dedicated to increasing postsecondary attainment in Ingham and Eaton counties. Email collegequestions@capcan.org or visit capcan.org for more information.) The Class of 2020 got an amazing...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
La Crosse Tribune

UW-L sets record for first-year students; overall enrollment drops

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse welcomed its largest first-year class in history this fall as campus continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2,207 first-year students are a record, topping the 2,194 first-year students enrolled in fall 2019. UW-L also enrolled 394 transfer students this fall, a 17% increase from last fall’s enrollment of 337.
LA CROSSE, WI
wnax.com

Another Flat Year for Enrollment at SD Universities

The enrollment headcount at South Dakota universities shows another flat year for student numbers, with a few schools showing slim increases. The University of South Dakota had an increase of five students to a total of nine thousand four hundred sixty-four. USD President Sheila Gestring referenced the enrollment numbers during...
COLLEGES
rangerreview.com

Enrollment at DCC up 54% in five years

Dawson Community College enrollment was anticipated to continue to increase this fall, and the actual numbers did not disappoint. Interim DCC President Kathleen O’Leary in her first board meeting in that position was able to share the positive news with board members on Monday. “Truly the numbers are staggering. When...
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
#Suny College#U S Census Bureau#Visas#The U S Census Bureau#Board Of Trustees#Ualbany#Suny Cobleskill
The Evening News

Girten addresses declining IUS enrollment, looks to future

NEW ALBANY — Efforts to address a declining enrollment at Indiana University Southeast were among the key points of Acting Chancellor Kathryn Girten’s campus update. The 2021 State of the Campus took place Friday at IUS. The talk focused on both the strengths and needs of the IUS campus, as well as the challenges caused by the pandemic.
NEW ALBANY, IN
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Lima News

DiBiasio: New student enrollment at ONU highest in 14 years

LIMA — New student enrollment at Ohio Northern University is at its highest point in 14 years. The university saw overall enrollment increase by nearly 11% over the 2020-21 academic year, while first-year retention for the fall 2020 cohort of freshmen and new students was 87% — an indication that students are ready for in-person learning and campus life.
LIMA, OH
nny360.com

SUNY Oswego continues to be ranked among top 10 public colleges

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego continues to be ranked in the top 10 among public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Top Regional Universities in the North, according to the publication released on Sept. 13. This year, SUNY Oswego comes in at -50 overall in the northeast. The region...
COLLEGES
thestatetimes.com

COVID Cases Are On the Decline: Where Does SUNY Oneonta Stand?

Common Council held their weekly meeting last Friday, Sept. 21st and went into detail about where Otsego County stands when it comes to COVID-19 cases. According to Danielle McMullen, Chief of Staff to SUNY Oneonta President Cardelle, as of right now, 88 percent of students are fully vaccinated, with 94 percent of students having at least one dose of the vaccine. Cases for the county are still on the decline: 140 active cases compared to 187 reported on Sept. 9. However, vaccination rates are still lower than the state average and even the national average. 54 percent of eligible adults are fully vaccinated in Otsego County, which is below the state average of 74 percent and the nationwide average of 55 percent. County Representative Danny Lapin said that the “swirling misinformation” is to blame for Otsego’s low vaccination rates. He said that he hopes to be able to join forces with other council members to address this matter.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
sunflowerstatejournal.com

Higher ed enrollment inches up, but down over 5 years

The state's higher education system saw enrollment in student headcount inch up slightly this year while seeing a multiyear slide in enrollment continue. New numbers from the state Board of Regents showed that part of the system - namely community colleges and technical schools - are reporting year-over-year increases in headcount while the state universities are struggling to get into the black.
EDUCATION

