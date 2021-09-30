SUNY enrollment faces 10-year, 20% decline

Common Council held their weekly meeting last Friday, Sept. 21st and went into detail about where Otsego County stands when it comes to COVID-19 cases. According to Danielle McMullen, Chief of Staff to SUNY Oneonta President Cardelle, as of right now, 88 percent of students are fully vaccinated, with 94 percent of students having at least one dose of the vaccine. Cases for the county are still on the decline: 140 active cases compared to 187 reported on Sept. 9. However, vaccination rates are still lower than the state average and even the national average. 54 percent of eligible adults are fully vaccinated in Otsego County, which is below the state average of 74 percent and the nationwide average of 55 percent. County Representative Danny Lapin said that the “swirling misinformation” is to blame for Otsego’s low vaccination rates. He said that he hopes to be able to join forces with other council members to address this matter.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO