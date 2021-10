Joe Resetarits is an UAlbany Alum and will be making his way back to Albany to play for the FireWolves. He is a box lacrosse veteran and ready to roll this season. At UAlbany, he scored a goal in every single game throughout all four years and was named All-American and Conf. Player of the Year in his senior year. He is entering his 9th year in the NLL and was actually the first American player in league history to have a 100 point season. Joe let us know goals will be scored and even said, you are not a good offense in this league if you are not able to score 10 goals a game. Listen to the full interview above where Joe tells us who the most underrated player in the NLL is.

ALBANY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO