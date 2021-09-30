CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badger memorial tourney raises money for Ubly Heights Golf Course

The Dennis Badger Memorial Golf Tournament raised money for new flooring at the Ubly Heights Golf Course pro shop and sports bar Sept. 11, 2021. The winners of the event were Chad and Ken O'berski, earning first with a score of 66, followed by Earl and Loretta Kuhn with a 67, and Al Glaza and Norm Doer with a 69. Proxies were won by Marge Cook and Nathan Particka for closest to the line. Amy (Badger) Leep and Jason Badger had closest to the pin.

