For those that thought that there will be no more minor league baseball to follow this year and you were beginning to sink into a depression, fear not...the Arizona Fall League starts up next week. For those that are unaware, the Arizona Fall League is a league where each organization sends six to seven prospects for a little over a month. While many of the prospects sent are guys that missed a lot of time recently and need some extra work, it is also a place where top prospects get some added polish and this year is no different.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO