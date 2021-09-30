CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

AP: Military units track guns using tech that could aid foes

By JAMES LAPORTA, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and KRISTIN M. HALL
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetermined to keep track of their guns, some U.S. military units have turned to a technology that could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield, The Associated Press has found. The rollout on Army and Air Force bases continues even though the Department of Defense itself describes putting the technology...

Daily Gate City

AP: RFID tags in guns could put US troops at risk

The Associated Press has found that some units in the U.S. military are using radio frequency identification to keep track of guns. But placing RFID tags in weapons raises security concerns that enemies could detect troops on the battlefield. (Sept. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MILITARY
State
Tennessee State
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
#Guns#Military Personnel#Defense Department#Military Units#Military Service#Ap#The Associated Press#Air Force#The Department Of Defense#Marines#Navy#Rfid#Dod#Pentagon
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
News4Jax.com

Military targets mosquitoes with new tech

The good news, there are some devices that promise to keep them at bay, and one that’s about to hit the market is designed to be unlike any other. “There’s no product on the market like it,” said University of Florida Entomology and Nematology endowed professor Dr. Philip Koehler. Koehler...
PETS
Marietta Daily Journal

Democrats split over military aid to Israel

WASHINGTON — The decision by Democratic leaders to remove military funding for Israel from a draft continuing resolution underscored a split in the party amplified by GOP criticism of the move. The $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defense shield was in an initial version of the resolution but, after...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Hypersonic missiles: the alarming must-have in military tech

North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance. North Korea's test announcement suggested they had much further to go, that the test focused on "maneuverability" and "flight characteristics."
MILITARY
threatpost.com

Military’s RFID Tracking of Guns May Endanger Troops

RFID gun tags leave the military exposed to tracking, sniffing and spoofing attacks, experts say. Reports that the military has started outfitting firearms with RFID tags for tracking have raised security alarms. The concern: What if the enemy uses the tags to track soldiers on the battlefield?. The Department of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTAJ

State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a reversal of Trump administration policy, the State Department on Tuesday disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the U.S. stockpile. It said this will aid global efforts to control the spread of such weapons. The number of U.S. weapons, including those in active status as well as those in long-term […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Army officer who quit over Covid vaccine mandate tells Hannity he has had ‘all the other vaccines’

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...
MILITARY

