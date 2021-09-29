CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park Man Was Carjacked And Got His Car Back, But Thieves Returned, And Victim Was Arrested For Pulling His Own Gun

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Carjackings are happening everywhere, and nearly every day. One driver in Tinley Park got his car stolen at gunpoint. He got it back, but the thieves returned "“ and this time, he pulled out his own gun. That landed him in jail. CBS 2's Jermont...

