Australian 'digital seal' to prove Covid vaccine status for travel 'ready in weeks'

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
An Australian government visible digital seal will provide travellers with an internationally recognised certificate of the vaccination status.

Technology allowing Australians to travel overseas with an internationally recognised vaccine certificate will be ready within weeks, as the government prepares to announce a plan for the country’s borders to finally reopen.

In evidence to the Senate’s Covid committee on Thursday, the chief executive of Services Australia, Rebecca Skinner, said the department had developed a visible digital seal for vaccine status that would be ready by the end of October.

“Our plan is to have all of the technology in place so that it is a settled and tested situation before the policy decisions need to be made.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where policy decisions can’t be taken because the technology isn’t ready.”

The so-called visible digital seal (VDS) project will allow Australians to verify their vaccination status with Home Affairs, who will create a “highly authenticated” digital record for travel and for use by third parties, such as airlines and other countries.

Services Australia said at the request of an individual through the Medicare app, the department would send a person’s vaccination status to the Passport Office.

“What they will then do is take that data, make sure it’s all correct, and then they will put what they call a visible digital seal on to a certificate that they will then send back to us,” the department’s Charles McHardie said.

“And that certificate will then appear straight away in your Medicare Express Plus app, and then you can download it to your phone.”

“That can be used at, you know departure gates, etcetera, wherever it may be utilised as the borders start to open up.”

The VDS technology is internationally recognised and was developed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and uses cryptographic technology already in place for ePassport authentication used by more than 145 countries.

Under the four-stage reopening plan signed off by state and territory leaders, 70% adult vaccination rates will allow governments to “ease restrictions on vaccinated residents (TBD)” and at 80% the federal government will “lift all restrictions on outbound travel” for vaccinated Australians.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has flagged he intends to reopen the country’s borders once states reach the 80% double dose vaccination rate and once states are ready to implement home quarantining arrangements.

Morrison said earlier this week that the closed borders, which had been in place since March 2020, would soon be lifted.

“We will see our international borders, particularly for Australians to leave and return and Australians who are overseas and have been vaccinated to return, and that will occur before the end of the year,” Morrison told CBS news on Sunday.

“It could happen well before that,” he said, pointing to the “resilience” that was being achieved through growing vaccination rates.

About 40,000 Australians overseas have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs as wanting to return home on government repatriation flights.

The South Australian and New South Wales governments have been trialling home quarantine arrangements, which will allow vaccinated travellers to quarantine at home, rather than pay for hotel quarantine.

NSW and the ACT are on track to reach an 80% double-dose vaccination rate in the second half of October, while Victoria is set to meet the target by 5 November.

Morrison has confirmed that some states could end up opening to international arrivals before others, particularly the Covid-free states that have hard borders with other states still in place.

The WA premier, Mark McGowan, has indicated the state may keep its border closed until well into 2022, while Tasmania has said it wants a 90% vaccination rate before it opens up.

Services Australia was also questioned over the development of digital vaccination proof that would be provided to states for use in check-in apps.

Labor senator Kimberley Kitching criticised the planned approach, which would see eight different systems in place across the country, with each state having its own check-in system.

But McHardie said this approach had been taken as each state would have different public health orders and requirements, and integrating the proof of vaccination into existing systems would be the most streamlined approach.

“Our approach has been, particularly for high volume venues, to reduce friction on both staff in those venues and also friction for customers, to leverage the current check-in apps that all of the jurisdictions currently have,” McHardie said.

“Our view was, let’s integrate the capability that we have here in Services Australia in being able to prove that a citizen has been vaccinated and integrate that into the state-based check-in apps.”

