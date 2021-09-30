CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returns to practice, optimistic for Sunday

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after missing Minnesota's 30-17 win over Seattle with an ankle injury. Cook sustained injury while being tackled in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona and was held out of practice last week. The running back was designated as questionable for Minnesota's home opener against the Seahawks but ruled out before kickoff.

