Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returns to practice, optimistic for Sunday
EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after missing Minnesota's 30-17 win over Seattle with an ankle injury. Cook sustained injury while being tackled in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona and was held out of practice last week. The running back was designated as questionable for Minnesota's home opener against the Seahawks but ruled out before kickoff.www.chatsports.com
