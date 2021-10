In the course of just a couple years, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have become two of the most polarizing players in basketball. From Irving's eyebrow-raising flat Earth comments in Cleveland, to his departure from Boston and arrival in Brooklyn to last week's "My mask is off" Twitter controversy, the veteran point guard finds himself in the spotlight for sometimes-bizarre reasons. Everybody knows, however, that no matter what's going on in the media, traditional or social, Kyrie is going to bring it on the court. One of the most skilled players of his generation, Irving was playing great basketball before an injury took him down midway through the Nets' series with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO