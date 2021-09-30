Peace River Search & Rescue joined search for Brian Laundrie in Fort De Soto Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Peace River Search and Rescue assisted Dog the Bounty Hunter in Fort De Soto Park Wednesday.

The team was helping Dog the Bounty Hunter follow up on leads involving the search for Brian Laundrie.

The search and rescue team was volunteering.

FBI investigators have been searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his parents in North Port. Dog the Bounty Hunter has also been following up on his own leads that could help find Laundrie.

The Laundrie family checked into Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County on Sept. 6, days before Brian’s fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing. The FBI did confirm they are looking at surveillance video from the park.