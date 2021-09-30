CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 1)

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the more than 23,000 September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of the New York area, a company called LHI administers the Congressionally funded World Trade Center Health Program. Michael Day, an EMT who rushed to ground zero that day and is now undergoing cancer treatment, says LHI's program is run "haphazardly" and "horribly." Current and former employees tell NBC News' Kate Snow of rampant delays and dysfunction.Sept. 30, 2021.

srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

