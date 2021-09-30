Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 2)

An NHS children’s hospital has been accused of a “deliberate attempt to deceive” grieving parents over the avoidable death of their two month old baby boy in what an investigation called a “universal failure to be open and transparent.”The damning new report by the Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman found staff at the University Hospitals Bristol Foundation Trust were not honest with Allyn and Jenny Condon about the death of their two-month-old son Ben, who died from a severe sepsis infection in 2015.The watchdog said it had identified a catalogue of failings by doctors, nurses and managers at the trust...

