Letter: Biden, Dems need to take credit for how things are

By Editorials
Rocky Mount Telegram
 6 days ago

Biden policies are creating inflation, printing and borrowing money for his wealth redistribution plan. This and the botched vaccine roll-out, in combination with federal pandemic mandates, are making it harder on business to function normally. Don‘t try to put this on Trump. Democrat governors, city managers and mayors are responsible for the way business is conducted today. Federal mask and vaccine mandates are being welcomed by state and local governments with no say so about it.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Will Biden vaccine rule be overturned?

President Biden's executive order requiring large private businesses to ensure employees are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or regularly test negative for the virus will surely be tested in the courts. My conservative nature tells me government should let private businesses figure this out on their own way. That being said, the order does offer a choice to be compliant. And it's that choice to vaccinate or test that may make this legal, and I will eagerly await the court's decision. The Idaho Legislature will be champing at the bit to sue. And they may be right to do so. I pause, however, because of how reckless our Legislature has been in court the past several years; spending millions of tax dollars on private counsel defending unconstitutional limits on the people's rights. As we watch the courts decide the Biden order, lets also watch how much our Legislature is willing to pay to litigate. Will it be the AGs office? Remember they'd have a lot more to fight with if they'd chosen their battles.
The Fiscal Times

Pelosi, Dems Press for Signs of Progress on Biden Agenda

Democratic leaders appear to have a plan to try and resolve the intraparty divisions threatening to derail President Joe Biden’s economic agenda: Show enough progress on a contentious — and unfinished — $3.5 trillion spending and tax bill to ease the concerns of progressives who want to see that legislation done before voting for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
The Fiscal Times

Biden Scrambles to Unite Dems and Save His Agenda

With his economic agenda and very possibly his presidential legacy — hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden on Wednesday jumped into the middle of the fray between progressives and moderates in his party, hoping to quell disputes that threaten to derail both a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger package of social spending and tax increases.
arcamax.com

Editorial: Biden needs to start taking some tough questions

Britain’s rumpled Prime Minister Boris Johnson has plenty of reasons to fear the press. He was fatally slow to respond in the early weeks of the COVID-19 crisis. His former aide, Dominic Cummings, has already offered up a Shakespearean level of vitriol in his revelatory tome about the shortcomings of his boss. There is that fight with the French. Lots of criticism on Afghanistan. Gas bills. Brexit fallout. Cabinet reshuffling chaos.
NBC News

Biden needs a win — or two

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden needs a win. The coronavirus pandemic rages on. Congressional Democrats are at war over the size and scope of his "Build Back Better" domestic agenda. And he is getting hammered by Republicans for the execution of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and by Democrats on his immigration policies following the abuse and deportation of Haitian immigrants.
Foreign Policy

Senate Dems Break Biden Nominee Deadlock

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s SitRep! Hope you’re planning a wee day out for yourself this weekend, but first, here’s all the defense news you need to know. Here’s what’s on tap for the day: Senate breaks hold on U.S. President Joe Biden’s NatSec picks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to talk to South Korea, and the Defense Department’s top brass is grilled on Afghanistan.
PennLive.com

Biden just shrugs | PennLive letters

Human tragedy at the southern border, illegals pouring across bringing COVID-19, drugs, and gangsters from multiple countries! Biden shrugs. Human tragedy in Afghanistan, Americans and Afghans being left to their fate against the Taliban! Biden shrugs. Human tragedies in the inner cities of our nation as defunding the police is...
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Firestone clerk; Joe Biden

Make the citizens of Firestone do some heavy lifting. Kangaroo court, Firestone style. What does it take to oppose a small group of everyday citizens in a recall effort?. First, be deceptive about the rules. Approve their petitions as submitted to you but hide that gotcha in your back pocket.
North Denver News

Biden Says Americans Need to ‘Do Right Thing’

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, days after his administration approved a third shot of Pfizer’s vaccine for certain populations. Before receiving his shot, Biden told reporters at the White House that “boosters are important, but the most important thing we need...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Biden administration takes steps to ‘preserve DACA; Rose Law Group Chair of Immigration Dept. says law is needed

The Biden administration took steps Monday to preserve an Obama-era program that offers protections for young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. The Department of Homeland Security announced a notice of proposed rulemaking that would “preserve and fortify” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The move comes months after a federal judge in Texas ruled the program illegal and halted its acceptance of new applications for the program.
The Staten Island Advance

Biden’s popularity slip shows how Americans really feel (letter to the editor)

Republican-in-name-only Robert Carroll won’t vote for Vito Fossella unless he declares Biden legitimately won the election and denounces the Jan 6th unrest. Keep your vote!. You say Biden brought the country back from a mentally unstable Trump. How ironic. Now we have a doddering old fool led around by his anti-semitic leftist cohorts. His policies flooded the southern border with untested COVID-19 illegals and covertly disbursed them throughout America.
