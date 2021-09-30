Letter: Biden, Dems need to take credit for how things are
Biden policies are creating inflation, printing and borrowing money for his wealth redistribution plan. This and the botched vaccine roll-out, in combination with federal pandemic mandates, are making it harder on business to function normally. Don‘t try to put this on Trump. Democrat governors, city managers and mayors are responsible for the way business is conducted today. Federal mask and vaccine mandates are being welcomed by state and local governments with no say so about it.www.rockymounttelegram.com
