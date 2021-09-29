SPURS ANNOUNCE TRAING CAMP ROSTER and FRONT OFFICE STAFF
SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 27, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2021-22 training camp roster, which currently stands at 18 players. San Antonio’s last seven first round draft picks are featured on the Spurs roster that also includes eight new players that weren’t with the Silver and Black last season. Head coach Gregg Popovich returns for his 26th season leading the Spurs, who will kick off the 2021-22 season on Monday, Oct. 4 when they host the Utah Jazz in a preseason game at the AT&T Center.saobserver.com
