SPURS ANNOUNCE TRAING CAMP ROSTER and FRONT OFFICE STAFF

By Observer Staff
saobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (Sept. 27, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2021-22 training camp roster, which currently stands at 18 players. San Antonio’s last seven first round draft picks are featured on the Spurs roster that also includes eight new players that weren’t with the Silver and Black last season. Head coach Gregg Popovich returns for his 26th season leading the Spurs, who will kick off the 2021-22 season on Monday, Oct. 4 when they host the Utah Jazz in a preseason game at the AT&T Center.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Chip Engelland
Person
Mitch Johnson
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Traing Camp Roster#The San Antonio Spurs#The Utah Jazz#The Orlando Magic#Playerpos#State#Youngf6 823506#Tech#Air Force#La Cross
