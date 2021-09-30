CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Tailgate tour set for East at Chatard

By Ted Schultz
Republic
 6 days ago

Columbus East’s football game at Bishop Chatard on Friday night will be part of the 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee’s Inaugural Tailgate Tour. In conjunction with the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship coming to Indianapolis in January, the host committee is bringing the Indiana Tailgate Tour to 18 high school football games across the state over the nine-week regular season. At each of the selected games, fans can participate in prize giveaways, corn hole, a photo booth and football-skill activities with USA Football prior to kickoff.

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

 

