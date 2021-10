It’s a little bigger than its F mount equivalent but feels considerably lighter. It also improves on the optical performance a bit. I have to admit, I like the performance of the new Nikon Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S a little more than what the F-Mount VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f2.8G IF-ED version offers. I immediately noticed the difference in weight when I first held the two lenses together (22.3 oz / 630 g vs 25.4 oz / 720 g). The other key factor is the absolute lack of chromatic aberration, especially purple fringing. This issue was prevalent in images taken on my 105 macro AF-S lens, and it was a constant headache for me to edit out. Unlike the improvements in the Z mount 50mm 1.8s over F mount equivalent, the differences aren’t night and day between the 105mm macros. But some improvements might make you pick this lens over using an F-mount version with an FTZ adapter.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO