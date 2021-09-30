Larimer County intensive care units surpass capacity

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County reports intensive care unit occupancy has surpassed its limit, with one hospital reporting it is at 108% capacity.

Hospitals are working to accommodate the number of COVID-19 patients combined with an increase in the number of patients with other illnesses.

Larimer County health officials said 47% of patients in critical care have COVID-19, with the majority of patients from Larimer and Weld counties.

Some travel from Wyoming. Dan Turnquist tells FOX31: “In Laramie, we don’t have a hospital like Poudre Valley.”

Hospitals are limiting and rescheduling some elective surgeries as part of their plan to make sure everyone receives the treatment they need.

The biggest concern is recent spikes in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of September.

Banner Health said that while COVID-19 cases remain at a high plateau, they’re seeing an unseasonably high number of non-COVID-related cases. Banner is recruiting traveling nurses to help with the high capacity of patients.

UCHealth said while higher numbers of COVID-19 cases occur in the Denver area, their northern Colorado locations are treating 69 patients with COVID —up from 62 a week ago, but still lower than the 85 hospitalized two weeks ago.

All health systems note that dedicated medical staff members are working tirelessly to take on the challenge of treating patients during the pandemic.

They strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Banner Health said: “The best way to fight the virus and help us emerge from the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated. This is demonstrated by the extremely high percentage of hospitalized COVID patients who are unvaccinated. The vaccines greatly reduce your chances of experiencing severe symptoms that require hospital-level intervention. Reducing the number of people who need to be hospitalized for treatment of COVID will help ensure we have the resources to provide excellent care for patients with other illnesses and injuries.”

For more information about vaccines and booster shots, visit:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.