Tamron releases 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A travel zoom for Fujifilm X-mount
Tamron has just released the launch date and pricing information of the previously announced 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens for Fujifilm X-Mount and Sony E-mount cameras. Offering a 16.6x zoom ratio that translates to a rough equivalent of 27-450mm in full-frame terms, this all-in-one zoom will be an intriguing option for travel photographers and those looking to keep lens-swapping to a minimum.www.dpreview.com
