Tamron releases 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A travel zoom for Fujifilm X-mount

The Fujifilm X-T4 offers great value, excellent ISO range, easy-to-use menus; it is also compact and lightweight. The Fujifilm X-T4 is the latest high-end photo and video APS-C mirrorless camera from Fujifilm. The X series was created in response to the overly complicated and increasingly larger and heavier DSLR models that were dominating the market. The simplified functionality as well as the overall look and feel is designed to emulate a classic film camera. It has retro-style fingertip dials rather than an overly complicated digital menu yet it lacks none of the functionality you’re used to with a DSLR. With its extremely high ISO capability and handy screen display, coupled with Fujifilm’s long history of making high-quality optics, it makes for an ideal choice for nighttime and astrophotography.

