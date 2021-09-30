Broken Beaver Dam Takes Out Vital Main Route in New York State
Where did the road go? If you've been traveling upstate recently you might have noticed that a portion of a route in the state is gone. And by gone, we mean completely washed away. But what was the cause behind this? This has been one of the rainiest summers in recent memory, so flooded roads are certainly not out of the question. However, officials are saying this stream of water has to do with a beaver dam that broke.943litefm.com
