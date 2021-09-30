CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Broken Beaver Dam Takes Out Vital Main Route in New York State

By Hopkins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Where did the road go? If you've been traveling upstate recently you might have noticed that a portion of a route in the state is gone. And by gone, we mean completely washed away. But what was the cause behind this? This has been one of the rainiest summers in recent memory, so flooded roads are certainly not out of the question. However, officials are saying this stream of water has to do with a beaver dam that broke.

943litefm.com

Comments / 4

Related
94.3 Lite FM

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

We compiled a list of the COVID vaccination rates for every county in New York State. Which county has the highest? Which has the lowest?. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Lite FM

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Help is needed in finding 60 missing children from across New York State. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Lite FM

Traffic Nightmare: Popular Hudson Valley Road Closed For Weeks

Officials are warning drivers in the Hudson Valley about poorly-timed construction that will shut down a large part of a well-traveled road for weeks. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Connecticut State
94.3 Lite FM

Does Anyone Else Miss Toll Booths in the Hudson Valley?

Now before you call me crazy and start screaming at me, let me explain. If you spend anytime driving on some of the toll roads, or crossing any bridges in the Hudson Valley, by now you have noticed that having to stop at toll booths is becoming a thing of the past and before long there wont be any tolls booths any where.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Dams#Fish#Wnyt
94.3 Lite FM

One Ulster County Detour Will Have Drivers Circling Sound of New Paltz

If you're driving Route 32 between New Paltz and Newburgh you are going to want to plan for a detour starting Monday (Oct 4, 2021). The one nice thing about the Hudson Valley is that you can always find your way around on the back roads if you need to. Starting Monday you may have to change your route if you travel between Newburgh and New Paltz using State Route 32.
NEW PALTZ, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson’s Funeral Arrangements Set

As the Hudson Valley continues to mourn the loss of Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson, funeral and visitation arrangements have been made. Last week the Hudson Valley lost a law enforcement legend in Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson who passed away in his sleep at the age of 72. The sheriff left his mark on Dutchess County in so many ways in his 50 year career in serving residents of the county.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Elderly New York State Man Accused of Trying to Pop Police Tires

You'd think someone of this age would have grown out of this by now? When you think of someone who's 80 years old, you might imagine a person who's hopefully happily retired, as they work on projects around the house or spending time with their grandkids. Maybe a fun game of Bingo? Well, maybe not this particular guy. An elderly man from the state could be facing a number of charges after officials say he recently attempted to destroy police property.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Legendary NY Yankees Pitcher Visits Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Fall in the Hudson Valley, nothing beats it, right?. I mean, we might be a little biased because we are surrounded by the beauty of the Hudson Valley autumn landscape every day, but at the same time, that same beauty, and all that the area has to offer, attracts all sorts of people to our area, even famous baseball players.
AGRICULTURE
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Old School in Millbrook, NY Before It Gets Demolished

It's a shame that they couldn't have waited until after Halloween to tear down one of the spookiest buildings in the Hudson Valley. If you have ever driven on Rte 44 headed towards Millbrook or to Dover Plains then there's a good chance that you have passed by this colossal building that looks like it could be the main focus of the next season of American Horror Story.
MILLBROOK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy