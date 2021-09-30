Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 2 Review: Head Count

The season premiere of Chicago Fire packed a punch and set up a lot going forward as we usher in season 10... Let's discuss!. As promised, the premiere quickly answered what happened with squad 3 and it first it looked hopeless when the boat became completely submerged and sunk to the bottom of the lake, but this actually bought more time by creating a new air pocket for them. Severide is able to rig an electrical panel to blow a large hole in the hull, giving everyone an escape route. When Severide was about to exit thinking everyone was out, he realized he was missing a man and saw a lifeless Cruz floating above him. Thanks to his lungs of steel, Severide was able to grab Cruz and make it to the surface. Speaking of the surface, at the same time Squad was saving themselves below, Casey had sprung into action and made his way to the site. Whilst he didn't do much to bring them to the surface becuase he literally had no way to, he did help pull Cruz into the rescue boat and administer CPR. Eventually Cruz came back to us and that meant we did not lose any members of our beloved rescue squad.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO