Evanston, IL

Annual safety report disregards potential impacts of COVID-19, student movements

By Maia Pandey
Daily Northwestern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern’s Evanston Campus saw decreased reports of burglary, liquor law violations and domestic and dating violence in 2020, according to the University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released Wednesday. The report did not mention how the decrease in NU’s Evanston-based student population due to the pandemic might have affected...

dailynorthwestern.com

