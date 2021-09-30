CareerTech students invited to enter Veterans Film Contest

A new film contest is offering the opportunity for students to practice their film-making skills while honoring and preserving the stories of military veterans, before those stories are lost.

Stillwater resident retired Col. Robert Cox, one of the contest organizers, said even the family members of a veteran often haven’t heard about their experiences while serving.

“Every veteran has a unique story to tell,” he said. “If they don’t tell their story, it never happened.”

The Veterans Film Contest was inspired by Luke Cheatwood, an award-winning Digital Media student at Meridian Technology Center who produced a short film to observe Veteran’s Day. His film caught the attention of volunteers at the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, contest organizer retired Maj. Gen. Douglas Dollar, said in a press release.

The OMHF volunteers were so impressed they decided to ask for help organizing a statewide contest.

Cheatwood and his instructor Sheila McMurray are partnering with the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on the monthlong contest which begins Oct. 1. It’s part of the ongoing Oklahoma Honors Campaigns.

Cash prizes will be awarded to contest winners.

Teams consisting of up to three high school or post-high school students attending Oklahoma’s career and technical centers are invited to participate by filming high-quality, story-driven interviews with veterans.

Five-to seven-minute edited versions of those interviews will be posted on the Oklahoma Veterans Film Competition website and on YouTube.

OVFC Promo 2021_1080p from The OVFC on Vimeo.

The veterans or their families will receive a full copy the interview.

“This is a trial effort for us, but one I think could become an annual event, and one that could be great for our students in that they would be helping veterans and learning about their service,” McMurray said.

Most of the interviews are expected to be conducted at the students’ school sites. Students shouldn’t incur any costs because they will be using the school’s equipment and they won’t be traveling very far to conduct the interviews.

OMHF can help connect students with veterans near them who want to be interviewed, Cox said.

The organization will also provide the students, who might have limited knowledge about military service, with some basic knowledge and suggested interview questions to guide them.

The contest period begins Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 11.

For more information go to okhonorscampaigns.org.