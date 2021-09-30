Two fatal collisions under investigation in Bellingham

Fatal collision at intersection of Yew Street. Police investigate fatal collision on Yew Street. (Bellingham Police Department)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police are investigating after two people were killed on Tuesday night in two separate collisions.

The first crash involved a 54-year-old cyclist who was struck and killed on Mount Baker Highway.

At 7:53 p.m., police said the 54-year-old was going east near Chance Road, and a car also going eastbound collided with the cyclist.

The driver reportedly could not see the cyclist as he was wearing dark clothing.

Police said there was no “negligence or recklessness on the part of the driver in this collision.”

The second collision happened less than an hour later. Police said two cars were racing and one of the vehicles struck a tree.

Officers were called at about 8:46 p.m. to the intersections of Woburn, Iowa and Yew streets, where they found a car overturned on its side.

Witnesses told police they saw two cars racing on Iowa. One of the cars “cleared the intersection” onto Yew Street, and the other lost control and collided with a tree.

The driver of the crashed vehicle was found walking around with a bleeding face, according to police. He reportedly hit his nose on the steering wheel.

The 24-year-old passenger was treated by medics but was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

According to officers, the driver was showing signs of intoxication and was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

The driver “was driving his car in a reckless manner after having consumed intoxicating liquor, which caused a crash and fatally injured the passenger in his car,” police stated in a post.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be booked into the Whatcom County Jail after being medically released.

