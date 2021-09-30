CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, IA

A place to ‘unplug and relax’: Haven + Pine’s Shoppe in the Woods set to open Oct. 1-2 outside Perry

theperrychief.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamage from the derecho created an opportunity for Beth Gittins to expand her business, Haven + Pine Home Designs. A tree fell on the Gittins’ old storage shed at their property outside Perry during the derecho that moved through the area in August 2020. The shed was destroyed and Gittins started thinking about whether they needed to replace the shed or go in a different direction.

www.theperrychief.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Adel, IA
City
Perry, IA
City
Grimes, IA
Perry, IA
Business
City
Norwalk, IA
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Woods#Pine#Haven Pine#Haven Pine Home Designs#Canoyer Garden Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy