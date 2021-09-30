CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Scarlin Hernandes and the James Webb Telescope #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we celebrate engineer Scarlin Hernandez. Hernandez is part of the Flight Operations Team for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope mission at the Space Telescope Science Institute. From UMCK Roo News:. Hernandez was born in the Dominican Republic in 1991, but her family moved to Brooklyn when she was just...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

NASA Refuses To Rename Its $10 Billion Technological Marvel; The James Webb Telescope Launches In December

NASA refused to rename its $10 billion technological marvel, the James Webb Telescope, amid ongoing controversy. Decades ago, former NASA administrator James Webb went along with government discrimination against gay and lesbian employees. Earlier this year, 1,200 astronomers and astronomy enthusiasts signed a petition urging NASA to rename the telescope....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

The Telescope That Will Change Astronomy

Sometime this fall, if the launch date doesn’t slip again, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful, expensive, and eagerly anticipated telescope ever to gaze out into the universe—will lift off from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket. Twenty-six years in design, delayed countless times, the JWST, as astronomers typically refer to it, will dwarf the Hubble Space Telescope in size, resolution, and ability to see very faint objects. Unlike Hubble, which operates primarily in the visible spectrum, Webb will use cameras and spectrographs tuned to near- and mid-infrared wavelengths to view some of the oldest objects in the cosmos, with a sensitivity 1,000 times better than past infrared space telescopes. Webb’s shiny gold-covered mirrors will collect photons that have been journeying our way since a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Webb Space Telescope To Explore Forming Planetary Systems

The James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) will deliver incredibly rich information about the molecules that are present in the inner disks of still-forming planetary systems (known as protoplanetary disks). This simulated spectrum, which produces a detailed pattern of colors based on the wavelengths of light emitted, helps researchers take inventories of each molecule. This spectrum shows how much of the gasses like methane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide exist. Most of the unidentified features are water. Since spectra are teeming with details, they will help astronomers draw conclusions about the system’s contents as planets form. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI)
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
ESA Blog Navigator

Call for media: invitation to join pre-launch press programme to see James Webb Space Telescope at Europe’s Spaceport before launch

Media representatives are invited to join a pre-launch press programme from 4-6 November at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, to see the international James Webb Space Telescope being prepared for launch in December 2021. Webb will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. It follows in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PennLive.com

The wait is almost over: The James Webb Space Telescope’s launch date has been set

The world has been anxiously awaiting this event since 2010: The date to launch the largest space telescope in history, the James Webb, has been set. According to a report by Vox, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble telescope is scheduled to launch on Dec. 18, 2021. The James Webb, “named for the man who led NASA in the decade leading up to the moon landing,” will be propelled to nearly a million miles away, allowing humanity to see things that have never before been seen.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#The James Webb Telescope#Umck Roo News#Swe
WVNews

Garrett native involved in James Webb Space Telescope development

ROMNEY, W.Va. — NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch in December, and a Garrett County native had a hand in its development. Currently living in Romney, W.Va., Jeff Sincell has worked on the telescope since 2000, and it represents his fourth spacecraft project. In the beginning,...
ROMNEY, WV
The Weather Channel

NASA Decides Not To Rename the James Webb Space Telescope Despite Controversy

According to media reports, US space agency NASA does not intend to rename its much-awaited James Webb Space Telescope, despite controversy over its name. The telescope worth $10 billion, scheduled to launch on December 18, is a technological marvel. Webb will be the largest, most potent and complex space telescope ever built and launched into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rdworldonline.com

New telescope will see planetary neighbors’ atmospheres

When the world’s most powerful telescope launches into space this year, scientists will learn whether Earth-sized planets in our ‘solar neighborhood’ have a key prerequisite for life — an atmosphere. These planets orbit an M-dwarf, the smallest and most common type of star in the galaxy. Scientists do not currently...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NASA

Learn About the Universe With the James Webb Space Telescope

Get a look into the science and engineering behind the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built while exploring ways to engage learners in the mission. NASA is launching the largest, most powerful space telescope ever. The James Webb Space Telescope will look back at some of the earliest stages of the universe, gather views of early star and galaxy formation, and provide insights into the formation of planetary systems, including our own solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Shoots Down Petition To Rename James Webb Telescope

After years of development, NASA plans to launch the James Webb telescope in December. Recently, a petition demanding that the agency rename the satellite made the rounds online. Those who signed the petition claim that Webb was homophobic and, therefore, does not deserve to be honored in such a way. However, NASA disagrees. They won’t rename the telescope.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WINKNEWS.com

Hubble telescope discovers 6 mysteriously dead, massive galaxies from early universe

Scientists studying early galaxies were stunned earlier this year when they discovered six massive galaxies that seem to have died during the universe’s most active period of star birth. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spied the six galaxies, which appeared to have run out of the cold hydrogen gas needed to make stars while most other galaxies were producing new stars at a rapid pace.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

NASA Selects Crew for Simulated Trip to a Mars Moon #Space @NASA

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, four people will live and work for 45 days inside a unique, ground-based habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Designed to serve as an analog for isolation, confinement, and remote conditions in exploration scenarios, this small habitat is called the Human Exploration Research Analog, or HERA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy