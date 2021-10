It’s Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and all four teams in the NFC West are facing division opponents in what many believe is the toughest division in football. In Southern California it will be the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the division. In Northern California it will be the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, with the losing taking sole possession of last place.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO