Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

There have been and certainly will be more well-known ex-Packers to face their former team, but not many who are as beloved among their ex-teammates than Lions running back Jamaal Williams (above), whom the Packers opted not to re-sign this past offseason and watched go to the Lions on a bargain contract that amounts to a one-year, $2.25 million prove-it deal. It’s hard to blame the Packers, who had AJ Dillon waiting in the wings, but Williams will certainly have a lot of friends and admirers trying to tackle him or standing on the other sideline.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO