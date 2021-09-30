CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (16th season, 108-83). 1. It's always a close game between these two. Eight of the 10 Big Ten games between the programs have been decided by one score and six have been within three points, with two of the last three ending on game-winning field goals. Last year's 21-13 Northwestern win ended with Nebraska throwing into the end zone from inside the Wildcats' 20-yard line. Plenty of nail-biting potential here.

