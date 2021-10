Here's why you may want to consider dumping an online bank and replacing it with a new one. There are plenty of good reasons to open an online bank account. For one thing, you might benefit from perks like higher interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). But if your online bank isn't working for you, then it's time to take your money elsewhere. Here are a few good reasons to close an online bank account.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 HOURS AGO