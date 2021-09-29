Something new for your big day: Recently opened wedding venues around Connecticut

It takes courage to plan a wedding during a global pandemic; some would say that it takes even more to open an entire wedding venue during said pandemic and keep it going strong — there is so very much to lose. And so with the threat of COVID-19 ever looming and a backlog of postponed weddings making it increasingly difficult to book the venue of your dreams, we went on a mission to seek out some new possibilities for Connecticut brides to consider, and were oh-so-pleasantly surprised to find that courage is not in short supply within our fair state’s borders. Read on for some exciting new options for your day of days; some are new, others are established facilities reimagined — all are spectacular.