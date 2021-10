The following are recaps sent by the coaches of the Folsom Jr. Bulldogs youth football games against the St. Mary’s Jr. Rams played on Saturday. The Folsom Jr. Peewee team matched up against a motivated and prepared St. Mary's team. The Rams came out early and jumped to an early 7-0 lead. It was the first time this season the Bulldogs were down. Jaxon Murry maintained his composure and led the Bulldogs with two rushing touchdowns and Teryn Sullivan made both the PATs. The score at half was 16-7 Bulldogs. The Rams started the second half with the ball and were determined to play smash mouth football. They drove the ball down to the Bulldogs 5-yard line where the Folsom defense made a beautiful stand. Jaxon Murry threw one more touchdown to Zoe Peralta "Speedy" and the Bulldogs won the game 22-7. The JPW match up against another good team on Saturday against the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO