CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro camera to take macro images of patient's eyes

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego area doctor has discovered that the macro mode on Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro models could be useful in the monitoring and treatment of eye conditions. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Dr. Tommy Korn, who is an ophthalmologist and digital health innovation specialist at Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, said that he's been using an iPhone 13 Pro Max to take macro images of a patient's eyes.

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is practically giving away the August Smart Lock Pro today

When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
petapixel.com

Apple to Use iPhone Cameras to Detect Autism in Children: Report

According to a new report, Apple is currently researching ways to use the cameras on its iPhones to detect childhood autism as well as depression and cognitive decline in adults by analyzing behavioral cues. The report comes courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, the company is working on a technology...
ELECTRONICS
macstories.net

Austin Mann Puts the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Cameras Through Their Paces

Specs only tell part of the story of new hardware. They’re important, but they only hint at what’s possible. Put that hardware in the hands of someone who can push it to its limits, and those hints of the possible become concrete examples of the actual. When Apple announced the iPhone 13 Pro, the stats suggested the device’s camera was poised to leap forward. Austin Mann’s review of the 13 Pro’s camera confirms it with a series of stunning photographs from Tanzania.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 14 Pro could kill the notch and get this monster camera upgrade

IPhone 13 pre-orders are still fresh, but those who have decided to skip this year's lineup will be glad to discover that Apple could finally get rid of the notch altogether for the rumored iPhone 14 Pro models. That's according to a reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Macro Photography#Computational Photography#Linkedin#Sharp Healthcare#The Apple Watch
T3.com

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max camera samples compared

As the iPhone 13 starts to arrive with those who pre-ordered, I took our test samples for a spin to try out their new camera features. There are full reviews on the way but as the camera is one of the most important upgrades on both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, I was curious to see how much better it really is.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
MacRumors Forums

iPhone 13 Pro: How to Shoot Macro Video

With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple introduced Macro mode, a new camera feature that's exclusive to the Pro models and brings the immensely detailed world of close-up macro photography to iPhones for the first time. Keep reading to learn how it works. With Macro...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review: Impressive camera, battery life and fast performance

The launch of an iPhone is always an interesting moment. Apple seeks to redefine the conversation about what a smartphone should be – and it usually succeeds. This year, for the first time ever, Apple is launching four smartphones on the same day. As well as the iPhone 13, there’s a smaller version called the iPhone 13 mini, plus two higher-end phones which are the focus here, the iPhone 13 pro (from £949, Apple.com) and iPhone 13 pro max (from £1,049, Apple.com)
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iPhone 13: How to Use Photographic Styles in the Camera App

When Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series, it also introduced several new camera features, including Photographic Styles for photos and Cinematic mode for shooting video. In this article, we take a look at what Photographic Styles are and how to use them. Photographic Styles consist of a series of...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Photographer Austin Mann's iPhone 13 Pro Test Looks at Camera Improvements With Macro, Photographic Styles, New Lenses, and More

The photographer Austin Mann has today published his in-depth annual review of the latest iPhone's camera capabilities, this time focusing on the iPhone 13 Pro. Mann's tests were performed in Ruaha National Park, Tanzania, looking at each of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s camera upgrades, including Macro mode, increased telephoto zoom and Cinematic mode.
PHOTOGRAPHY
pocketnow.com

Third-party apps won’t be able to take advantage of iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion display by default

Apple announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max last week. One of the key distinguishing features of this year’s iPhone 13 Pro series is the ProMotion 120Hz OLED display. The new iPhone 13 Pro models have better refresh rate screens — some say it is capable of switching between 12 refresh rates, 7 more than iPad Pro — making look everything silky smooth. Early reviews and hands-on have suggested that there is a noticeable difference between the non-Pro and Pro models’ screens. However, as some have noticed, not all the third-party apps and UI elements are able to take advantage of the 120Hz PromMotion display.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy