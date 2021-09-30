CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro camera to take macro images of patient's eyes

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Diego area doctor has discovered that the macro mode on Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro models could be useful in the monitoring and treatment of eye conditions. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Dr. Tommy Korn, who is an ophthalmologist and digital health innovation specialist at Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, said that he's been using an iPhone 13 Pro Max to take macro images of a patient's eyes.

