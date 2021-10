Bellefontaine High School homecoming queen Lily Turner and king Ethan Yoder are pictured at the homecoming dance Saturday night, hosted under a large tent on the walking track at Blue Jacket Park. Lily was named the queen on Friday night before the football game, while Ethan was crowned the king during the dance The court included queen candidates Vivian Eader and Gabby Stolly, junior attendant Olivia Ullom, sophomore attendant Kinsley Scott, freshman attendant Jayden Sims, and king candidates David Moody and Owen Standley. About 550 students attended the dance, the largest dance of the school year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO