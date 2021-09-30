CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Willson Contreras shines as Cubs snap 7-game skid

 6 days ago

Willson Contreras had three RBIs Wednesday, including a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, as the visiting Chicago Cubs snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs (68-90) had lost 11 of their previous 12 games.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks gave up two runs and five hits in five-plus innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. Adam Morgan (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth and two other relievers bridged the gap to Codi Heuer, who worked the ninth for his second save.

Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI triple for the Pirates (59-99), who have lost 13 of the 18 meetings between the clubs, with the season series finale set for Thursday.

Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras, 21, making his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, pitched three scoreless innings. He gave up three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Chasen Shreve (3-3), one of six relievers used by the Pirates, allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the fifth against reliever Sam Howard. Rafael Ortega singled to center with one out, went to third on Frank Schwindel’s single to center and scored on Willson Contreras’ sacrifice fly to right-center.

In the sixth, Yoshi Tsutsugo led off for Pittsburgh with a base hit to center and scored on Reynolds’ second triple of the game, tying it 1-1.

That chased Hendricks for Adam Morgan, who walked Colin Moran and hit Ben Gamel to load the bases. Kevin Newman’s sacrifice fly to center brought Reynolds home for a 2-1 Pirates lead.

Chicago leapfrogged back in front in the seventh. Against Shreve, Trayce Thompson hit a one-out, pinch-hit double to left-center. Ortega bunted Thompson to third and Schwindel walked.

Nick Mears replaced Shreve and, after Schwindel stole second, gave up a two-out, two-strike, two-run double off the wall in right to Willson Contreras to put the Cubs ahead 3-2.

Pittsburgh did not seriously threaten to score over the final three frames.

–Field Level Media

