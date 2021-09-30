CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Brewers pitch shutout to end Cards’ winning streak at 17

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3Gps_0cCTNGeB00

Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ 17-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory Wednesday.

Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (10-6) and relievers Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby combined on a three-hitter for the Brewers (95-63), who have won four of their last five games.

Houser worked the first five innings and Ashby closed out the last two as the Brewers recorded their best-in-the-majors 19th shutout of the season.

Miles Mikolas (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Cardinals (88-70). He struck out seven batters and walked one.

The Brewers struck first. Willy Adames and Christian Yelich hit one-out singles in the first inning and advanced on a wild pitch. Eduardo Escobar’s RBI groundout put them up 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff single and Paul Goldschmidt walked. After Dylan Carlson grounded into a forceout, Matt Carpenter walked to load the bases.

But Harrison Bader grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Cardinals failed to capitalize on another scoring chance in the fourth inning. Carlson hit a leadoff double and went to third on a flyout. But Bader and Paul DeJong hit groundouts to strand him.

In the fifth inning, the Cardinals got a runner to second base with two outs, but Nootbaar struck out to end the threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0cCTNGeB00
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

The Brewers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning on a single by Yelich and Vogelbach’s homer.

Manny Pina’s homer in the seventh inning boosted that lead to 4-0.

Jack Flaherty came out of the Cardinals bullpen to start the eighth inning as he continues his comeback from shoulder trouble. He allowed Lorenzo Cain’s two-out double and walked Jackie Bradley Jr. before getting Pina on a flyout.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Lorenzo Cain
wsau.com

Brewers End Losing Streak, Magic Number is 2

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers used the long ball to build a lead and this time did not let it get away. They broke a five game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night at American Family Field. Kolton Wong led...
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers fall short in race for NL West title as Giants win final game of regular season

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship fell apart after the San Francisco Giants’ win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Giants (107-55) missed a chance to clinch the National League West crown Saturday afternoon, when they ended their seven-game winning streak falling to the Padres 3-2 in […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The St Louis Cardinals#Pina
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over. “Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the...
MLB
True Blue LA

Which Dodgers are leaving this year?

The season isn’t over, but it’s about the time we start talking about where all of our favorite players might be next year. Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Albert Pujols are among those that may not be in Dodgers uniforms next year. Heck, I think our only guarantee is Mookie Betts.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Bleacher Report

NL Wild Card 2021: Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Schedule and Prediction

It took the entire 162-game season to settle it, but the National League Wild Card Game is finally locked in. The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in a one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the San Francisco Giants (107-55) in the National League Division Series.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy