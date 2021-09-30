CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Timbers win again as Dairon Asprilla keeps scoring and LAFC’s struggles continue

By Caitlin Murray
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The Portland Timbers just can’t stop winning, and they took their goal-scoring party on the road to Los Angeles on Wednesday, completing a season sweep of LAFC. The Timbers beat LAFC 2-1 and continued their red-hot form with goals from Dairon Asprilla and Yimmi Chara in a fourth consecutive win on the road, a club record. The Timbers are now unbeaten in their last seven games, six of them wins and the lone draw coming when the Timbers were down to 10 men two weeks ago.

