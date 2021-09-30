Portland Timbers win again as Dairon Asprilla keeps scoring and LAFC’s struggles continue

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Amid the landslide goal rush of Saturday’s second half — the final 45 minutes of the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Providence Park — it was easy to forget about the bigger picture. Even on Sunday and Monday, as the most lopsided win of the Timbers’ season continued fading into memory, it was tempting to stay in Saturday’s moment, when late goals by Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes pushed what was already a season-high in goals to a number that doubled the Timbers’ previous 2021 high. Who wants needs perspective when Saturday night was that much fun?

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO