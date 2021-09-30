Drew: Who should get the booster shot?
There has been much written by scientists and researchers around the world, along with our own national media coverage, about the need for or against a COVID-19 booster shot by primarily Pfizer BioNTech. While there has been a slight difference in the recommendations based upon ongoing worldwide research data, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) overall recommendations are very much aligned.www.birminghamtimes.com
