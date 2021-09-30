Word on The Street

Other than your phone, what’s something can’t you go without?. DANIELLE MORGAN: “I would say chocolate, because everyone needs a little joy in their life and chocolate can definitely provide that. But it can only be milk chocolate because that’s my favorite and the only one I will eat really. You can probably throw some caramel in it as well I just need my chocolate. I get these really good milk chocolates called Bear Claws from The Birmingham Candy company.”